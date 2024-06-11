 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Mirzapur 3: 7 reasons why THIS Prime Video series is popular

With the release of season 3, we uncover why the last two seasons were so successful.

Image credits: Poster

Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya

Pankaj Tripathi as don Kaleen Bhaiya. It was fascinating to see Tripathi play a villain in this criminal thriller, as much as we adore him in his happy parts. 

Image credits: Social Media

Gangs of Wasseypur vibe

It was termed the kitsch cousin of Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur when the first season aired. Over time, this kitsch environment has become the standard for OTT.

Image credits: Social Media

The cliffhangers

Each show's last 5-7 mins were created as nail-biters to keep viewers watching. Though obvious, this strategy of planting the ideal nail-biter hasn't been grasped by many OTT shows

Image credits: Social Media

Women of Mirzapur

Mirzapur is situated in patriarchy, yet the women are well-rounded and don't merely serve the men. Mirzapur shows us that males rule women with characters like Beena.

Image credits: Social Media

Cast

The show stars Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and others. 

Image credits: Social Media

Bloody violence

We saw firearms and bloodshed from the start of Mirzapur. Since 2018, other programmes have copied Mirzapur's gruesome brutality.

Image credits: Social Media

Humour

Like Wasseypur, Mirzapur finds laughter in unexpected places. Though the style is copied, the events are not, and the comedy eases viewers into high-tension sequences.

Image credits: Social Media

Story

Unworthy protagonists Mirzapur has no good guys, unlike many crime thrillers. The drama occasionally tests viewers' morality, but the characters you cheer for are less bad.

Image credits: Social Media
