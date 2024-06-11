Mirzapur 3: 7 reasons why THIS Prime Video series is popular

Entertainment
With the release of season 3, we uncover why the last two seasons were so successful.
Pankaj Tripathi as don Kaleen Bhaiya. It was fascinating to see Tripathi play a villain in this criminal thriller, as much as we adore him in his happy parts.
It was termed the kitsch cousin of Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur when the first season aired. Over time, this kitsch environment has become the standard for OTT.
Each show's last 5-7 mins were created as nail-biters to keep viewers watching. Though obvious, this strategy of planting the ideal nail-biter hasn't been grasped by many OTT shows
Mirzapur is situated in patriarchy, yet the women are well-rounded and don't merely serve the men. Mirzapur shows us that males rule women with characters like Beena.
The show stars Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and others.
We saw firearms and bloodshed from the start of Mirzapur. Since 2018, other programmes have copied Mirzapur's gruesome brutality.
Like Wasseypur, Mirzapur finds laughter in unexpected places. Though the style is copied, the events are not, and the comedy eases viewers into high-tension sequences.
Unworthy protagonists Mirzapur has no good guys, unlike many crime thrillers. The drama occasionally tests viewers' morality, but the characters you cheer for are less bad.