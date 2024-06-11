Actor Darshan arrested: Timeline of events revealed in murder case

Entertainment
Around 10 pm, Darshan's gang reportedly kidnapped Renukaswamy. This set off a chain of events that culminated in the actor's arrest.
Darshan and his gang were partying at Stony Brook in RR Nagar until 3.30 AM. During this time, relatives informed them about Renukaswamy's kidnapping.
After the party, Darshan and his associate Vinay arrived at the car shed owned by Vinay. By this time, Renukaswamy had already been attacked by Darshan's gang.
Darshan, Vinay, and Pavithra Gowda reportedly assaulted Renukaswamy at the shed. The brutal attack led to severe injuries.
At 6:30 AM, Darshan received a call from his gang, informing him of Renukaswamy's death. In a panic, the gang decided to dispose of the body.
The gang dumped Renukaswamy's body near the culvert at Sumanhalli junction. This gruesome act eventually led to Darshan's arrest when evidence surfaced.