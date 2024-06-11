 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Actor Darshan arrested: Timeline of events revealed in murder case

Image credits: our own

Renukaswamy kidnapped around 10 pm

Around 10 pm, Darshan's gang reportedly kidnapped Renukaswamy. This set off a chain of events that culminated in the actor's arrest.
 

Image credits: our own

Party at Stony brook in RR Nagar

Darshan and his gang were partying at Stony Brook in RR Nagar until 3.30 AM. During this time, relatives informed them about Renukaswamy's kidnapping.

Image credits: our own

Arrival at Shed

After the party, Darshan and his associate Vinay arrived at the car shed owned by Vinay. By this time, Renukaswamy had already been attacked by Darshan's gang.
 

Image credits: our own

Physical assault on Renukaswamy

Darshan, Vinay, and Pavithra Gowda reportedly assaulted Renukaswamy at the shed. The brutal attack led to severe injuries.
 

Image credits: our own

Renukaswamy's death

At 6:30 AM, Darshan received a call from his gang, informing him of Renukaswamy's death. In a panic, the gang decided to dispose of the body.

Image credits: our own

Body dumped near Summanhalli bridge

The gang dumped Renukaswamy's body near the culvert at Sumanhalli junction. This gruesome act eventually led to Darshan's arrest when evidence surfaced.
 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One