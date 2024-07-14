Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman attend

Entertainment
Tonight the Ambanis celebrate the Shubh Ashirwaad. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others attended the function. Let's check out their pictures
Shah Rukh Khan made a grand appearance along with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Gauri's mother Savita Chhibber
Shah Rukh Khan held wife Gauri and daughter Suhana close as they made a grand entry for day 2 of celebrations
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a multi-colour salwar and posed with daughter Aaradhya who donned a baby pink lehenga
Alia Bhatt opted for an ivory embellished lehanga as attended day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations
Salman Khan made his appearance in a blue suit paired with a black shirt
South star Ram Charan attended the wedding along with wife Upsana Kamineni. Ram Charan was dressed in a navy blue bandhgala
Ananya Panday wore a mint pastel lehenga. She added a diamond choker with her look adding to her charm
Sania Mirza opted for a red heavy zardoshi work lehanga as she attended the Shubh Ashirwaad of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant
Shahid Kapoor attended day 2 in black kurta along with wife Mira Kapoor who complimented his look in a yellow outfit
Janhvi Kapoor wore a beige mermaid tail embellished gown for Day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
South superstar Rajnikanth attended day 2 along with his wife. The superstar chose to wear traditional attire
Ace director Karan Johar attended day 2 in a red heavy work kurta paired with white pants
Riteish Deshmukh posed along with wife Genelia D'Souza as they attended day 2 of Anant and Radhika's grand wedding
Sara Ali Khan attended day 2 in a gorgeous beige coloured lehenga with beautiful hand-work
Ibrahim Ali Khan posed along with sister Sara Ali Khan at the second day of wedding celebrations of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani
Ace filmmaker Atlee posed along with wife Priya for day 2 of the celebrations
'Dream Girl' Hema Malini dressed in pastel pink saree looking gracious as ever
Disha Patani rocked her day 2 look with a grey embellished lehenga looking glamorous
Khushi Kapoor opted for a beige embellished lehenga for day 2 of Anant and Radhika's wedding celebration
Shanaya Kapoor dazzeled in a bright red lehenga looking gorgeous
Orry wore a golden tissue kurta along with white pyajamas for day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding