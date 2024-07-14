Entertainment

Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman attend

Tonight the Ambanis celebrate the Shubh Ashirwaad. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others attended the function. Let's check out their pictures

Image credits: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan and family

Shah Rukh Khan made a grand appearance along with Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Gauri's mother Savita Chhibber

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan with daughter Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan held wife Gauri and daughter Suhana close as they made a grand entry for day 2 of celebrations

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a multi-colour salwar and posed with daughter Aaradhya who donned a baby pink lehenga

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt opted for an ivory embellished lehanga as attended day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Salman Khan

Salman Khan made his appearance in a blue suit paired with a black shirt

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ram Charan with wife

South star Ram Charan attended the wedding along with wife Upsana Kamineni. Ram Charan was dressed in a navy blue bandhgala

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore a mint pastel lehenga. She added a diamond choker with her look adding to her charm

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza opted for a red heavy zardoshi work lehanga as she attended the Shubh Ashirwaad of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor attended day 2 in black kurta along with wife Mira Kapoor who complimented his look in a yellow outfit

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor wore a beige mermaid tail embellished gown for Day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Rajnikanth with wife

South superstar Rajnikanth attended day 2 along with his wife. The superstar chose to wear traditional attire

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Karan Johar

Ace director Karan Johar attended day 2 in a red heavy work kurta paired with white pants

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Genelia, Riteish Desmukh

Riteish Deshmukh posed along with wife Genelia D'Souza as they attended day 2 of Anant and Radhika's grand wedding

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan attended day 2 in a gorgeous beige coloured lehenga with beautiful hand-work

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan posed along with sister Sara Ali Khan at the second day of wedding celebrations of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Atlee, Priya

Ace filmmaker Atlee posed along with wife Priya for day 2 of the celebrations

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Hema Malini

'Dream Girl' Hema Malini dressed in pastel pink saree looking gracious as ever

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Disha Patani

Disha Patani rocked her day 2 look with a grey embellished lehenga looking glamorous

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor opted for a beige embellished lehenga for day 2 of Anant and Radhika's wedding celebration

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor dazzeled in a bright red lehenga looking gorgeous

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Orry

Orry wore a golden tissue kurta along with white pyajamas for day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
