Shah Rukh Khan to Janhvi Kapoor- Whose pictures are MOST expensive?

Popular Bollywood photographer Varinder Chawla recently revealed the amount they earn whenever they see and click big Bollywood stars

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh is at the top and difficult to capture. He further said that he once spent over 24 hours in Alibaugh waiting for Khan's portrait on his birthday.

Paparazzi pay extra for Priyanka Chopra photographs

Varinder stated they make more money when  Priyanka Chopra visits India because of his images. 

Janhvi Kapoor content gain more views and money

Janhvi Kapoor's images and videos on his Instagram profile receive more views and so generate more revenue for him.

Nora Fatehi is the darling of the audience

Nora Fatehi's photos and videos also garner much attention on Varinder Chawla's page. More views also equals more money. 

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Varinder Chawla also claimed that fans want to see images of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Raha Kapoor is now the major contribution to this.

Babil Khan is nice like his father, Irrfan Khan

The paparazzi also stated that Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, is truly sweet and gentle like his father. 

Kartik Aaryan is polite even off camera

Varinder Chawla said Kartik Aaryan is one of his favourites and that he is very kind off-camera.

Ranveer Singh is the favourite paps

Ranveer Singh is a paparazzi favourite who treats everyone well. 

Sara Ali Khan is a sweet girl

Varinder described Sara Ali Khan as a lovely and good person both on and off camera. Sara is usually seen chatting with the paparazzi and greeting them politely.

