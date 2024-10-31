Entertainment
Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 releases on Friday, November 1st, coinciding with Diwali. It's a horror-comedy entertainer.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri, has been made on a budget of approximately 150 crore. The film also features Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.
With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ready for release, fans eagerly await its arrival. Before watching, let's revisit the performance of the previous films in the franchise.
Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa released in 2007, starring Akshay Kumar, Ameesha Patel, and Vidya Balan in lead roles.
Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, made on a budget of 32 crore, collected 82.84 crore at the box office, becoming the 8th highest-grossing film of 2007.
Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, released in 2022 amidst a slump in Bollywood films, starred Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead.
Made on a budget of 70 crore, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned 266.88 crore at the box office.
Tabu played a double role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film's climax was full of suspense, making it the 4th highest-grossing film of 2022.