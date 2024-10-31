Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan: 11 actresses who rejected working with King Khan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha reportedly declined the offer to star opposite SRK in Atlee Kumar's 'Jawan,' leading to Nayanthara's casting

Sridevi

Sridevi was initially considered for the 1993 film 'Darr' opposite SRK, but Juhi Chawla took the role after Sridevi declined

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor reportedly declined roles opposite SRK in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Asoka,' paving the way for Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor, respectively

Nayanthara

Nayanthara initially declined the offer for 'One Two Three Four' song in 'Chennai Express,' which later went to Priyamani

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor reportedly declined working with SRK, believing their on-screen chemistry wouldn't resonate with the audience

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel initially signed for 'Chaltein Chaltein' but left due to scheduling conflicts, leading to Rani Mukerji's casting

Hema Malini

Hema Malini reportedly refused to work with SRK, citing his over-the-top acting style as the reason

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut reportedly refused to work with any Khan superstar, including SRK, stating a lack of substantial roles for her in their films

Tabu

Tabu reportedly declined multiple films with SRK, although she clarified in an interview that there was no animosity between them

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon left 'English Babu Desi Mem' after signing, reportedly due to colorful costumes, leading to Sonali Bendre's casting

Kajol

Kajol, a close friend, reportedly declined a role opposite SRK in 'Veer-Zaara,' which eventually went to Preity Zinta

