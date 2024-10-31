Shah Rukh Khan: 11 actresses who rejected working with King Khan

Entertainment
Samantha reportedly declined the offer to star opposite SRK in Atlee Kumar's 'Jawan,' leading to Nayanthara's casting
Sridevi was initially considered for the 1993 film 'Darr' opposite SRK, but Juhi Chawla took the role after Sridevi declined
Karisma Kapoor reportedly declined roles opposite SRK in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and 'Asoka,' paving the way for Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor, respectively
Nayanthara initially declined the offer for 'One Two Three Four' song in 'Chennai Express,' which later went to Priyamani
Sonam Kapoor reportedly declined working with SRK, believing their on-screen chemistry wouldn't resonate with the audience
Ameesha Patel initially signed for 'Chaltein Chaltein' but left due to scheduling conflicts, leading to Rani Mukerji's casting
Hema Malini reportedly refused to work with SRK, citing his over-the-top acting style as the reason
Kangana Ranaut reportedly refused to work with any Khan superstar, including SRK, stating a lack of substantial roles for her in their films
Tabu reportedly declined multiple films with SRK, although she clarified in an interview that there was no animosity between them
Raveena Tandon left 'English Babu Desi Mem' after signing, reportedly due to colorful costumes, leading to Sonali Bendre's casting
Kajol, a close friend, reportedly declined a role opposite SRK in 'Veer-Zaara,' which eventually went to Preity Zinta