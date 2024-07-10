Cartoon Network is NOT shutting down!

Entertainment
Cartoon Network fans were stunned on Monday when it was rumored that the channel was closing.
Several people turned to social media to express their astonishment and nostalgia for their childhood favorite TV.
But here's the thing: Cartoon Network is not closing down.
CN has highlighted the difficulties encountered by animators in the business, including layoffs and financial instability in other studios.
The network stated that numerous animators have been unemployed for more than a year, owing to enormous employment losses.
Meanwhile, Cartoon Network has not issued any statement regarding its shutdown.