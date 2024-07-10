Entertainment

Cartoon Network is NOT shutting down!

Image credits: X

The rumor

Cartoon Network fans were stunned on Monday when it was rumored that the channel was closing. 

Image credits: our own

The rumor

Several people turned to social media to express their astonishment and nostalgia for their childhood favorite TV. 

Image credits: our own

Is CN shutting down?

But here's the thing: Cartoon Network is not closing down.

Image credits: Poster

CN's hardships

CN has highlighted the difficulties encountered by animators in the business, including layoffs and financial instability in other studios.

Image credits: our own

CN's hardships

The network stated that numerous animators have been unemployed for more than a year, owing to enormous employment losses.

Image credits: our own

No official announcement

Meanwhile, Cartoon Network has not issued any statement regarding its shutdown.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One