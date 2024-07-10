Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra says THESE tennis players could be movie-stars

Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were seen at Wimbledon 2024.

In an interview, Sidharth was asked which tennis player would feature in a Bollywood film.

Sidharth said, "We have seen historically as well Andre Agassi as he is a complete rockstar."

Another name that he took was that of Roger Federer who termed him to be an intense actor.

As per Sidharth, both the players have distinct personalities whether sportsmen or actors.

He also said that they would be good at Bollywood songs.

