Nia Sharma net worth: Know about Bigg Boss 18 contestant's lifestyle
Nia Sharma earns 30 lakhs every month
TV actress Nia Sharma is entering the Bigg Boss 18 house.
Nia Sharma has become the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18.
Before entering BB18, we are telling about Nia Sharma's lifestyle.
According to reports, Nia Sharma owns property worth 75 crores.
Nia Sharma charges 90 thousand for 1 episode of working in TV shows.
Let us tell you that Nia Sharma's monthly income is 30 lakh rupees.
Nia Sharma owns luxury cars like Volvo XC, Audi Q7, Audi A4.
Nia Sharma has a luxurious apartment, which she bought in 2021.
