Hina Khan Inspired Sarees for Navratri 2024

Hina Khan Celebrates 37th Birthday

Hina Khan celebrates her 37th birthday on October 2nd. Let's take a look at her saree looks that you can recreate for Navratri and Diwali.

Kanchipuram Saree for Ashtami

On Ashtami or Navami, you can wear a Kanchipuram silk saree like Hina Khan for the puja. Pair the saree with an embroidered blouse for a traditional look.

Pink Chikankari Saree for Dussehra

Hina looks stunning in a pink chikankari saree. She paired the saree with a long jacket. You can steal the show by carrying this look on Diwali or Dussehra.

Yellow-Green Print Saree for Kanya Pujan

The yellow-green print chiffon saree looks beautiful with a sleeveless blouse. Hina completed her saree look with a green stone necklace and flowers in her hair.

Sequin Silver Saree for Diwali Party

If you are looking for a bold look this festive season, then you can take inspiration from this saree look of Hina. The actress wore a straps blouse with a silver sequin saree.

Ready-to-Wear Saree for Navratri

If you don't have time during Navratri, you can buy a ready-to-wear saree. This saree by Hina is not only stylish but also very light which will keep you light during the fast.

White Pleated Saree for Diwali Party

Hina is giving a stylish look in a white plain saree. The border of the saree has a plated design. She wore a full sleeves blouse with it. This is C for Diwali party.

Cotton Saree for Navratri Fast

If you observe a 9-day fast during Navratri, wear a cotton saree. It will make you look beautiful as well as keep you comfortable. You can get such sarees for less than 2k.

Black and Silver Strappy Saree

The black colored strappy saree has silver and yellow designs. You can recreate this type of saree and blouse for Diwali or any party.

