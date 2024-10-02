Entertainment
Hina Khan celebrates her 37th birthday on October 2nd. Let's take a look at her saree looks that you can recreate for Navratri and Diwali.
On Ashtami or Navami, you can wear a Kanchipuram silk saree like Hina Khan for the puja. Pair the saree with an embroidered blouse for a traditional look.
Hina looks stunning in a pink chikankari saree. She paired the saree with a long jacket. You can steal the show by carrying this look on Diwali or Dussehra.
The yellow-green print chiffon saree looks beautiful with a sleeveless blouse. Hina completed her saree look with a green stone necklace and flowers in her hair.
If you are looking for a bold look this festive season, then you can take inspiration from this saree look of Hina. The actress wore a straps blouse with a silver sequin saree.
If you don't have time during Navratri, you can buy a ready-to-wear saree. This saree by Hina is not only stylish but also very light which will keep you light during the fast.
Hina is giving a stylish look in a white plain saree. The border of the saree has a plated design. She wore a full sleeves blouse with it. This is C for Diwali party.
If you observe a 9-day fast during Navratri, wear a cotton saree. It will make you look beautiful as well as keep you comfortable. You can get such sarees for less than 2k.
The black colored strappy saree has silver and yellow designs. You can recreate this type of saree and blouse for Diwali or any party.