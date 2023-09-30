Entertainment

Morning caution

5 things to avoid first thing in the morning

Hitting the snooze button

Hitting the snooze button can disrupt your sleep cycle and make you feel groggier. Instead, aim to set a consistent wake-up time and get up when the alarm rings.

Checking your phone

Starting your day by scrolling through social media or responding to emails can increase stress and make you feel rushed. 

Skipping breakfast

Breakfast is often considered the most important meal of the day. Skipping it can lead to low energy, decreased concentration, and overeating later in the day.

Rushing

Starting your day in a hurry can increase stress and make you feel frazzled. Try to wake up with enough time to ease into your morning routine calmly and avoid last-minute rushes.

Caffeine overload

Overdoing caffeine can lead to jitters and increased heart rate. Stick to moderate caffeine intake and consider drinking water first thing in the morning.

