01-Oct-2023, 11:22:21 am

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: 7 MUST watch films on Mahatma Gandhi

7 MUST watch films on Mahatma Gandhi that illuminate his life, philosophy, and impact on India's struggle for independence. Explore the iconic leader through films

The Making of the Mahatma

Directed by Shyam Benegal, this film explores Gandhi's formative years in South Africa and his transformation into the Mahatma

Hey Ram

Directed by Kamal Haasan, this Indian historical drama film explores the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and its aftermath

Gandhi

This Richard Attenborough film stars Ben Kingsley as Mahatma Gandhi and covers his life from his early years in South Africa to his role in India's struggle for independence

Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, combines humor with the Gandhi's teaching. It follows the story of gangster who learns about Gandhi's principles and begins to apply them in his life

Gandhi, My Father

This Feroz Abbas Khan film explores the complex relationship between Gandhi and his son, Harilal Gandhi, delves into the personal struggles and conflicts within the Gandhi family

Gandhi's Children

This documentary explores lives of children living in the Gandhi Ashram, offers glimpse into how Gandhi's ideas continue to shape lives of younger generation

