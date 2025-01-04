Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s 6 iconic lehengas that flatter dusky skin tones

One of Bollywood's most stylish actresses, Deepika Padukone's lehenga looks are amazing, which dusky-toned girls can carry for a royal and classy look.

1. Maroon Lehenga with Off-Shoulder Blouse

Tall and slim girls can wear this A-line lehenga like Deepika. Pair it with a body-fitted off-shoulder red blouse.

2. Black and Gold Lehenga

Wear a heavy lehenga with dull gold zari work on black velvet fabric. Carry a plain blouse with a loose sleeves pattern.

3. Try a Beige Lehenga

Beige and subtle colors look beautiful on dusky skin tones. Like Deepika's peach flared lehenga with a golden border.

4. Red and Gold Lehenga

You can carry a red lehenga with golden zari floral work. Pair it with a sleeveless blouse of the same fabric.

5. Fitted Lehenga with Cape

Slim and tall girls can wear a fitted beige lehenga and strappy blouse like Deepika. Drape the dupatta like a shrug.

6. 3D Floral Print Lehenga

Deepika's monochrome 3D floral lehenga with matching hair accessories creates a vibrant and dramatic look.

