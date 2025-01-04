Deepika Padukone’s 6 iconic lehengas that flatter dusky skin tones

Entertainment
One of Bollywood's most stylish actresses, Deepika Padukone's lehenga looks are amazing, which dusky-toned girls can carry for a royal and classy look.
Tall and slim girls can wear this A-line lehenga like Deepika. Pair it with a body-fitted off-shoulder red blouse.
Wear a heavy lehenga with dull gold zari work on black velvet fabric. Carry a plain blouse with a loose sleeves pattern.
Beige and subtle colors look beautiful on dusky skin tones. Like Deepika's peach flared lehenga with a golden border.
You can carry a red lehenga with golden zari floral work. Pair it with a sleeveless blouse of the same fabric.
Slim and tall girls can wear a fitted beige lehenga and strappy blouse like Deepika. Drape the dupatta like a shrug.
Deepika's monochrome 3D floral lehenga with matching hair accessories creates a vibrant and dramatic look.
