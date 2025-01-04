Is Rupali Ganguly quitting 'Anupamaa'? Here's the TRUTH

Entertainment
Media reports claim that Rupali Ganguly is quitting the popular show 'Anupamaa'. Is she really going to do so?
According to report by Latestly, Rajan Shahi's production house, Directors Kut, has confirmed that Ganguly is not leaving 'Anupamaa'. They have called the news false and baseless.
Several actors have left or been removed from 'Anupamaa' recently. Rupali Ganguly is being held responsible for the exit of the stars.
In a conversation with ABP News, Rupali has termed allegations against her as baseless and clarified that she has nothing to do with decisions of producer or the channel.
'Anupamaa', which has been telecast since 2020, recently took a 15-year leap.
