Entertainment

Dhanashree Verma: Profession, Education, and More

Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Divorce Rumors

News headlines suggest cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, actress and doctor, Dhanashree Verma, are divorcing.

Are Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Separating?

Yuzvendra Chahal shared cryptic social media posts hinting at loneliness and new beginnings. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

Chahal's Reaction to Dhanashree's Post

Chahal last reacted to Dhanashree's post on November 14th. He hasn't liked or shared her photos or stories since.

Who is Dhanashree Verma?

Born on September 27, 1996, in Dubai, UAE, Dhanashree is a dancer, choreographer, and dentist, known as Yuzvendra Chahal's wife.

Dhanashree Verma's YouTube Channel

Dhanashree has a YouTube channel named "Dhanashree Verma" where she shares dance and comedy videos.

Dhanashree Verma's Education

Dhanashree studied at Jamnabai Narsee International School, Mumbai, and D.Y. Patil Dental College, Navi Mumbai, for a clinical/medical science degree.

Passion for Acting and Dancing

Dhanashree has been passionate about acting and dancing since childhood and aspired to be a successful dancer.

Dhanashree Verma's Music Videos

Besides being a dentist and YouTuber, Dhanashree has appeared in music videos like 'Baali: Pyaar Chahiye', 'Oye Hoye Hoye', and 'Balle Ni Balle'.

No Confirmation on Separation

There's no official confirmation about Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's separation.

