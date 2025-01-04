Entertainment
News headlines suggest cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, actress and doctor, Dhanashree Verma, are divorcing.
Yuzvendra Chahal shared cryptic social media posts hinting at loneliness and new beginnings. However, nothing is confirmed yet.
Chahal last reacted to Dhanashree's post on November 14th. He hasn't liked or shared her photos or stories since.
Born on September 27, 1996, in Dubai, UAE, Dhanashree is a dancer, choreographer, and dentist, known as Yuzvendra Chahal's wife.
Dhanashree has a YouTube channel named "Dhanashree Verma" where she shares dance and comedy videos.
Dhanashree studied at Jamnabai Narsee International School, Mumbai, and D.Y. Patil Dental College, Navi Mumbai, for a clinical/medical science degree.
Dhanashree has been passionate about acting and dancing since childhood and aspired to be a successful dancer.
Besides being a dentist and YouTuber, Dhanashree has appeared in music videos like 'Baali: Pyaar Chahiye', 'Oye Hoye Hoye', and 'Balle Ni Balle'.
There's no official confirmation about Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's separation.
