Neetu Kapoor to Hema Malini: Classic bridal looks of 60s-70s actresses

Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan's wedding to Amitabh Bachchan. She looks stunning in her bridal attire.

Sharmila Tagore

One of the most beautiful actresses, Sharmila Tagore, married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She looked breathtakingly beautiful on her wedding day.

Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia married Rajesh Khanna. Dimple looked stunning on her wedding day.

Hema Malini

Hema Malini married Dharmendra. They had a secret wedding following younger traditions.

Neetu Kapoor

Popular 70s actress Neetu Kapoor married Rishi Kapoor. Everyone was captivated by Neetu's bridal look.

