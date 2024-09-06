Entertainment

GOAT LEAKED: Vijay's film out on Tamilrockers, other torrent sites

After a delay, the film premiered to record-breaking advance bookings and is receiving positive reviews. Vijay's fans love the movie and their beloved actor's double-action roles.

The film grossed Rs 43 crore in India from two languages. Thalapathy's film could gather traction throughout the extended festival weekend.

GOAT Synopsis

Gandhi (Vijay) is a successful Special Anti-Terrorist Squad (SATS) member who performed a terrorist operation in Kenya under Menon (Mohan).

After learning his son Jeevan (Vijay) is dead in Bangkok, Gandhi is startled to discover him alive and well in Russia years later.

After they return home, strange circumstances force Gandhi to investigate Jeevan's abduction and reappearance.

GOAT Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Vijay's newest sci-fi film was pirated after its premiere amid huge anticipation. Everything from this action-thriller was duplicated and posted on unauthorised websites.

GOAT Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Vijay's current movie has streaming and download links everywhere, hurting its theatrical run. Social media and other platforms are spreading these connections.

