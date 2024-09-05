Meet TV actor, lost money making a film, failed at Bollywood, now...

Entertainment
Karanvir Bohra is a big name when it comes to the television industry. He has done multiple TV daily soaps and reality shows. Let's take a look at his interesting journey so far.
Karanvir hails from a family of filmmakers. His father, Mahendra Bohra was a filmmaker, and his grandfather, Ramkumar Bohra was an actor and producer.
Bohra started his career as a child artist in the film Tejaa. His television debut was with DJ's Creative Unit's Just Mohabbat where he played Kabir.
His first leading role was in the comedy show 'Shararat'. After playing small roles in daily soaps, Karanvir tried his luck in Bollywood with films like 'Kismat Konnection'.
Karanvir Bohra tried making a film named 'Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna', however, the film failed to make an impact. In interviews, Bohra has revealed he lost a lot of money.
Bohra has a net worth of over Rs 20 crore. He charged Rs 20 lakh per episode for the reality show Bigg Boss. He has revealed that he makes money from acting and Instagram.