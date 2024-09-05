Why does Pankaj Tripathi celebrate his birthday twice a year?

Entertainment
Pankaj Tripathi, one of Bollywood's most varied and gifted actors, has two birth dates.
There is a fascinating narrative behind it, which he discussed in an earlier interview.
When Pankaj's elder brother accompanied him to the local rural school to enroll, he was asked to fill out a paper with his birth date.
His brother knew it was in September but didn't remember the date. The teacher came to his rescue and advised them to go on September 5, Teacher's Day.
Pankaj believes the teacher said, "It's a good day. He will become a famous man."
His actual birthdate is September 28 but Pankaj now celebrates his birthday on two separate dates: September 5 and September 28.