Entertainment

Why does Pankaj Tripathi celebrate his birthday twice a year?

Image credits: Social Media

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi, one of Bollywood's most varied and gifted actors, has two birth dates.

Image credits: Social Media

Why two birth dates?

There is a fascinating narrative behind it, which he discussed in an earlier interview. 

Image credits: Social Media

The story behind two birth dates

When Pankaj's elder brother accompanied him to the local rural school to enroll, he was asked to fill out a paper with his birth date.

Image credits: instagram

The story behind two birth dates

His brother knew it was in September but didn't remember the date. The teacher came to his rescue and advised them to go on September 5, Teacher's Day. 

Image credits: instagram

The story behind two birth dates

Pankaj believes the teacher said, "It's a good day. He will become a famous man." 

Image credits: Getty

The story behind two birth dates

His actual birthdate is September 28 but Pankaj now celebrates his birthday on two separate dates: September 5 and September 28.

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One