A look at Nita Ambani's favourite Lakkha Buti saree

Nita Ambani's love for Lakkha Buri

Nita Ambani was seen buying the Lakkha Buri saree in bulk ahead of her son Anant Ambani's wedding.

Lakkha Buti saree are traditional Indian saree known for its intricate embroidery work.

The term "Lakkha" refers to the fine, detailed embroidery often done with silk threads, zari (metallic thread), and sometimes embellished with sequins or beads.

"Buti" refers to small motifs or designs that are scattered across the fabric.

These sarees are typically made from luxurious fabrics such as silk, chiffon, or georgette, which provide a smooth and flowing texture. 

The embroidery work on Lakkha Buti saris is meticulously crafted by skilled artisans, showcasing traditional Indian craftsmanship and artistic finesse.

Lakkha Buti saree are popular choice for weddings, festive occasions, and other special events where its rich embroidery and elegant drape enhance the wearer's appearance.

