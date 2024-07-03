Entertainment

Anant Ambani, Radhika marriage: Lana Del Ray and others to perform

Get ready for the wedding event of the year! Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming nuptials are set to dazzle with potential performances by Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey

Image credits: Instagram

Adele

Following the performance of Katty Perry, Backstreet boys, Rihanna and others at the pre-wedding, British singer Adele might perform at the actual wedding 

Image credits: Instagram

Drake

Canadian rapper might also perform at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding

Image credits: Instagram

Lana Del Ray

As per reports American singer Lana Del Ray might also perform at the wedding. According to reports negotiations are on to secure their dates

Image credits: Instagram

Image credits: Instagram
