Anant Ambani, Radhika marriage: Lana Del Ray and others to perform

Entertainment
Get ready for the wedding event of the year! Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming nuptials are set to dazzle with potential performances by Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey
Following the performance of Katty Perry, Backstreet boys, Rihanna and others at the pre-wedding, British singer Adele might perform at the actual wedding
Canadian rapper might also perform at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding
As per reports American singer Lana Del Ray might also perform at the wedding. According to reports negotiations are on to secure their dates
Reports suggest Lana Del Ray, Adele and Drake are set to perform at the much awaited Ambani wedding. Talks are going on for to secure dates