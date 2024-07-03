Anant, Radhika: Isha Ambani wears Salwar worth THIS at mass wedding

Entertainment
With less than two weeks until Anant Ambani, Radhika's wedding, the Ambani family hosted a mass wedding for 50 underprivileged couples. Isha Ambani stunned in a mustard sharara
Isha Ambani attended the event with husband Anand Piramal. She wore a stunning mustard colour sharara set
Isha Ambani captivated everyone with her stunning mustard georgette sharara set from designer Rimple & Harpreet, featuring intricate golden lace work at the borders
Isha paired her beautiful outfit with a matching dupatta and accessorized with Kundan earrings and bangles, elevating her look with elegance and grace
Her open tresses and dewy makeup further enhanced her ethereal appearance, making a significant style statement at the event
The mustard sharara set worn by Isha Ambani, from the shelves of Rimple & Harpreet, is priced at a whopping Rs 1,10,000, as per the official website
The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been grand, reflecting the couple's celebration of togetherness this year