Entertainment

Anant, Radhika: Isha Ambani wears Salwar worth THIS at mass wedding

With less than two weeks until Anant Ambani, Radhika's wedding, the Ambani family hosted a mass wedding for 50 underprivileged couples. Isha Ambani stunned in a mustard sharara

Image credits: Instagram

Ambani family in attendance

Isha Ambani attended the event with husband Anand Piramal. She wore a stunning mustard colour sharara set

Image credits: Instagram

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani captivated everyone with her stunning mustard georgette sharara set from designer Rimple & Harpreet, featuring intricate golden lace work at the borders

Image credits: Instagram

Isha Ambani

Isha paired her beautiful outfit with a matching dupatta and accessorized with Kundan earrings and bangles, elevating her look with elegance and grace

Image credits: Instagram

Isha Ambani

Her open tresses and dewy makeup further enhanced her ethereal appearance, making a significant style statement at the event

Image credits: Instagram

Dress Price

The mustard sharara set worn by Isha Ambani, from the shelves of Rimple & Harpreet, is priced at a whopping Rs 1,10,000, as per the official website

Image credits: Instagram

Pre-wedding of Anant, Radhika

The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been grand, reflecting the couple's celebration of togetherness this year

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One