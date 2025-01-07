Entertainment

Nayanthara Net Worth: Check her houses, private jet, cars and more

Let’s explore her extravagant lifestyle, including her net worth, properties, luxury cars, private het and other investments.

Image credits: instagram

Nayanthara Net Worth

According to sources, the actress' net worth is Rs 200 crores. Nayanthara's love of luxury extends beyond the silver screen to her remarkable collection of high-end automobiles.
 

Image credits: instagram

TOI reports that Nayanthara's real estate holdings show her accomplishment. Her Rs 100 crore properties are in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Tamil Nadu.

Image credits: Social Media

Nayanthara properties

She lives in a luxurious 4BHK Mumbai flat with Vignesh Shivan. A private movie theatre, swimming pool, and state-of-the-art gym make this house a luxurious paradise.

Image credits: Pinterest

She owns two Rs 30 crore luxury apartments in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills. According to TOI, these transactions demonstrate her real estate expertise and financial acumen.

Image credits: Instagram

Nayanthara private jet

Nayanthara has a private plane worth Rs 50 crore, joining an elite group of Indian actors. Her plane, used for husband-wife vacations, shows her success and prestige.

Image credits: pinterest

Nayanthara start up

She recently launched her brand, 9Skin, and a women's health brand, Femi9. Nayanthara is among the highest-paid Indian actresses, charging ₹5 crore for endorsements.

Image credits: Instagram

Nayanthara ads

She charged this amount for a 50-second Tata Sky ad filmed in 4 languages (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada) over 2 days, making her the highest-paid Indian actress.

Image credits: Nayanthara/instagram

