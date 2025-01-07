Nayanthara Net Worth: Check her houses, private jet, cars and more

Entertainment
Let’s explore her extravagant lifestyle, including her net worth, properties, luxury cars, private het and other investments.
According to sources, the actress' net worth is Rs 200 crores. Nayanthara's love of luxury extends beyond the silver screen to her remarkable collection of high-end automobiles.
TOI reports that Nayanthara's real estate holdings show her accomplishment. Her Rs 100 crore properties are in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Tamil Nadu.
She lives in a luxurious 4BHK Mumbai flat with Vignesh Shivan. A private movie theatre, swimming pool, and state-of-the-art gym make this house a luxurious paradise.
She owns two Rs 30 crore luxury apartments in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills. According to TOI, these transactions demonstrate her real estate expertise and financial acumen.
Nayanthara has a private plane worth Rs 50 crore, joining an elite group of Indian actors. Her plane, used for husband-wife vacations, shows her success and prestige.
She recently launched her brand, 9Skin, and a women's health brand, Femi9. Nayanthara is among the highest-paid Indian actresses, charging ₹5 crore for endorsements.
She charged this amount for a 50-second Tata Sky ad filmed in 4 languages (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada) over 2 days, making her the highest-paid Indian actress.
Sara Tendulkar sports a trendy new haircut – PHOTOS
(PHOTOS) Pooja Hedge inspired long dresses for bachelorette party
Bipasha Basu Birthday: Here's how she maintains her fitness at 46
Dhanashree linked to Shreyas Iyer amid divorce rumors with Yuzvendra