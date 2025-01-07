Earthquake to Tremors: Top 10 movies based on Earthquake

Entertainment
The devastating Nepal earthquake has shaken everyone. On this occasion, we are going to tell you about the films based on earthquakes. Let's know about them..
Released in 2015, San Andreas is an earthquake-based movie. It shows how a rescue pilot saves his family from a major earthquake in California.
The 2012 film The Impossible is based on a true story. It depicts the story of a family's struggle to survive the tsunami caused by the 2004 underwater earthquake.
The 2018 film The Quake is based on a massive earthquake in Oslo. This film was a sequel to the 2015 film The Wave.
The 1974 film Earthquake depicted the devastation in Los Angeles after a major earthquake.
The 2009 film 2012 depicted several global disasters, including earthquakes. The film was based on the story of people's struggle for their own existence.
The aftermath of a major earthquake in New York City was dramatically depicted in the film Aftershock: Earthquake in New York. This film came out in 1999.
The film Volcano, which came out in 1997, showed a volcano erupting in Los Angeles after an earthquake, causing panic.
The film Dante's Peak, released in 1997, specifically depicted volcanic activity.
The 1990 film Tremors was a horror-comedy. It showed the impact of underground creatures born from seismic activity.
In 1992, a film called And Life Goes On was released, depicting life after the 1988 Armenian earthquake.
