Bipasha Basu inspired lehenga designs for dusky skin tones

Entertainment
Dusky skin toned girls can wear an off-white lehenga like Bipasha Basu, featuring golden zig-zag striped lace. Pair it with a puff-sleeved blouse and an organza dupatta
Wheatish complexioned brides can opt for a maroon lehenga with contrasting double dupattas - one blue and one yellow net
Like Bipasha Basu, you can wear a magenta lehenga with intricate embroidery. Pair it with a heavily embellished long one-shoulder kurta with a bell sleeve on one side
Golden and beige look subtle and beautiful on dusky skin tones. Bipasha Basu wears a beige net lehenga with golden embroidery
Sky blue complements dusky skin tones. Consider a blue base with multi-colored floral prints
For Haldi, wheatish complexions can choose a light pink floral print lehenga instead of yellow, paired with floral jewelry
