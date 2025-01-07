Lohri 2025: Shehnaaz Gill inspired patiala suit designs for festival

Entertainment
For a true Punjabi kudi look this Lohri 2025, try a magenta pink Patiala suit like Shehnaz, paired with a contrasting orange dupatta
Pair a yellow embroidered Patiala suit with a contrasting red lace dupatta for a perfect Punjabi look
Wear a heavily embroidered short kurta with light yellow Patiala salwar, full sleeves, jhumkas, and a maang tikka
A black Patiala suit, like Shehnaz's full-sleeved one, offers a vibrant and glamorous look for Lohri night
For a Punjabi kudi look, opt for a shirt-style collared short kurta with a leheriya Patiala salwar and maroon dupatta
Wear a silk embroidered kurta and Patiala suit with a contrasting yellow dupatta and pink mojari
A white Patiala suit with golden zari and booti work, and elbow sleeves offers a royal and subtle Lohri look
