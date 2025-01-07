Entertainment

Lohri 2025: Shehnaaz Gill inspired patiala suit designs for festival

Magenta Pink Patiala Suit like Shehnaz

For a true Punjabi kudi look this Lohri 2025, try a magenta pink Patiala suit like Shehnaz, paired with a contrasting orange dupatta

Yellow and Red Patiala Suit

Pair a yellow embroidered Patiala suit with a contrasting red lace dupatta for a perfect Punjabi look

Light Yellow Heavy Patiala Suit

Wear a heavily embroidered short kurta with light yellow Patiala salwar, full sleeves, jhumkas, and a maang tikka

Black Patiala Suit

A black Patiala suit, like Shehnaz's full-sleeved one, offers a vibrant and glamorous look for Lohri night

Collared Patiala Suit

For a Punjabi kudi look, opt for a shirt-style collared short kurta with a leheriya Patiala salwar and maroon dupatta

Green Patiala Suit

Wear a silk embroidered kurta and Patiala suit with a contrasting yellow dupatta and pink mojari

White Patiala Suit

A white Patiala suit with golden zari and booti work, and elbow sleeves offers a royal and subtle Lohri look

