(PHOTOS) Pooja Hedge inspired long dresses for bachelorette party

Red Bodycon Shimmer Dress

For a glam look with your girl gang, try a red shimmer bodycon long dress. Pair it with a puffy jacket

White Off-Shoulder Long Dress

Want a princess look? Choose a flowy, white off-shoulder dress for a fairytale vibe

Baby Pink Frill Dress

Embrace the princess look with a staple long dress, can-can skirt, feathers, and frills

Red Cut-Out Dress

For a glamorous and hot look, opt for a one-shoulder cut-out long dress with a high thigh slit

Semi-Formal Dress

Heading to a club? A beige semi-formal long dress with a front slit and deep neck is perfect

Golden Glittery Dress

Steal the show in a metallic golden dress with an upside-down design

Purple Sequin Dress

Rock a deep purple sequined long bodycon dress with full sleeves

