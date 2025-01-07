(PHOTOS) Pooja Hedge inspired long dresses for bachelorette party

Entertainment
For a glam look with your girl gang, try a red shimmer bodycon long dress. Pair it with a puffy jacket
Want a princess look? Choose a flowy, white off-shoulder dress for a fairytale vibe
Embrace the princess look with a staple long dress, can-can skirt, feathers, and frills
For a glamorous and hot look, opt for a one-shoulder cut-out long dress with a high thigh slit
Heading to a club? A beige semi-formal long dress with a front slit and deep neck is perfect
Steal the show in a metallic golden dress with an upside-down design
Rock a deep purple sequined long bodycon dress with full sleeves
