Nayanthara inspired gorgeous necklace collection for jewelry lovers

Entertainment
Nayanthara is as much a fashionista as she is a brilliant actress. Fans love her jewelry as much as her acting. So we have brought her necklace for you.
Every woman should have a stone choker necklace. It looks good with both plain and heavy sarees. You can find a similar necklace in the market for 500 rupees.
This Rani Haar features heavy work in front with a thin chain at the back, making it a stunning statement piece for any occasion.
To give a heavy look to a plain saree, you can try a layered necklace like Nayanthara's. It never goes out of trend. If you like a minimal look, choose this.
There is no substitute for pearl necklace in jewelry. It fulfills the lack of both Mangalsutra and necklace. If you are bored of wearing heavy necklaces, buy this.
From Isha Ambani to Janhvi Kapoor, everyone loves temple jewelry. It is best for giving a heavy look. If you like a traditional look, choose a necklace like Nayanthara's.
This necklace with diamond and ruby work will not fail to give a royal look. Diamond will be expensive, although short necklaces and layered necklaces can recreate it.