Entertainment

Nayanthara inspired gorgeous necklace collection for jewelry lovers

Nayanthara Necklace Collection

Nayanthara is as much a fashionista as she is a brilliant actress. Fans love her jewelry as much as her acting. So we have brought her necklace for you.

Stone Choker Necklace

Every woman should have a stone choker necklace. It looks good with both plain and heavy sarees. You can find a similar necklace in the market for 500 rupees.

Antique Gold Necklace

This Rani Haar features heavy work in front with a thin chain at the back, making it a stunning statement piece for any occasion.
 

Layered Necklace

To give a heavy look to a plain saree, you can try a layered necklace like Nayanthara's. It never goes out of trend. If you like a minimal look, choose this.

Gold Pearl Necklace

There is no substitute for pearl necklace in jewelry. It fulfills the lack of both Mangalsutra and necklace. If you are bored of wearing heavy necklaces, buy this.

Temple Jewelry

From Isha Ambani to Janhvi Kapoor, everyone loves temple jewelry. It is best for giving a heavy look. If you like a traditional look, choose a necklace like Nayanthara's.

Ruby Gold Necklace

This necklace with diamond and ruby work will not fail to give a royal look. Diamond will be expensive, although short necklaces and layered necklaces can recreate it.

Find Next One