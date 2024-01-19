Nawazuddin Siddiqui once cleaned stages, served tea in theatres

Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is regarded as one of the best actors in Hindi cinema.
Nawazuddin has no family background in movies and coming from a rural, lower-middle-class Zamindari family, his path to establishing himself in Hindi cinema is remarkable.
He attended Gurukul Kangri University in Haridwar and received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.
After graduation, he worked as a chemist for a while, and then after watching a play, an acting bug bit him and he aspired to be an actor.
Enrolling in the National School of Drama, hopefuls had to appear in ten plays or more, according to NSD criteria.
The 49-year-old actor had to do a lot of odd jobs during that period while trying his hardest to act in plays.
Nawazuddin said in an interview that he even had to serve tea to the audience and sweep the stage floor during this time.
In 1999, he debuted in Bollywood with the film 'Sarfarosh', starring Aamir Khan, in a minor role.
He rose to prominence with films such as 'Kahaani' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.