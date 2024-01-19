Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui once cleaned stages, served tea in theatres

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is regarded as one of the best actors in Hindi cinema.

No film background

Nawazuddin has no family background in movies and coming from a rural, lower-middle-class Zamindari family, his path to establishing himself in Hindi cinema is remarkable. 

Studies

He attended Gurukul Kangri University in Haridwar and received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.

Worked as a chemist

After graduation, he worked as a chemist for a while, and then after watching a play, an acting bug bit him and he aspired to be an actor.

National School of Drama

Enrolling in the National School of Drama, hopefuls had to appear in ten plays or more, according to NSD criteria. 

Odd jobs

The 49-year-old actor had to do a lot of odd jobs during that period while trying his hardest to act in plays.

Serve tea

Nawazuddin said in an interview that he even had to serve tea to the audience and sweep the stage floor during this time. 

Bollywood debut

In 1999, he debuted in Bollywood with the film 'Sarfarosh', starring Aamir Khan, in a minor role.

prominent roles

He rose to prominence with films such as 'Kahaani' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. 

