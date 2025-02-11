Entertainment

Valentine's Day 2025: 8 Bollywood films on one-sided love story

Films on Unrequited Love

This Valentine's Day, explore Bollywood films where lovers are either ruined or become obsessive due to unrequited love

1. Raanjhanaa

Raanjhanaa depicts the pain of unrequited love, where Dhanush's character is devastated by his love for Sonam Kapoor, who loves another

2. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil portrays Ranbir Kapoor's character experiencing unrequited love for both Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai

3. Tere Naam

Tere Naam tells the story of a man, played by Salman Khan, driven to madness by unrequited love

4. PK

PK is a unique love story where an alien, played by Aamir Khan, falls in love with a human, Anushka Sharma

5. Darr

Darr showcases Shahrukh Khan's obsessive unrequited love for Juhi Chawla's character

6. Devdas

Devdas portrays a tragic love triangle with Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, and Shahrukh Khan, where love remains unfulfilled

7. Rockstar

Rockstar depicts Ranbir Kapoor's self-destructive journey driven by his obsessive love for Nargis Fakhri's character

8. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho tells the story of a man, Shahrukh Khan, who sacrifices his love for Preity Zinta due to his illness

