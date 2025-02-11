Valentine's Day 2025: 8 Bollywood films on one-sided love story

Entertainment
This Valentine's Day, explore Bollywood films where lovers are either ruined or become obsessive due to unrequited love
Raanjhanaa depicts the pain of unrequited love, where Dhanush's character is devastated by his love for Sonam Kapoor, who loves another
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil portrays Ranbir Kapoor's character experiencing unrequited love for both Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai
Tere Naam tells the story of a man, played by Salman Khan, driven to madness by unrequited love
PK is a unique love story where an alien, played by Aamir Khan, falls in love with a human, Anushka Sharma
Darr showcases Shahrukh Khan's obsessive unrequited love for Juhi Chawla's character
Devdas portrays a tragic love triangle with Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, and Shahrukh Khan, where love remains unfulfilled
Rockstar depicts Ranbir Kapoor's self-destructive journey driven by his obsessive love for Nargis Fakhri's character
Kal Ho Naa Ho tells the story of a man, Shahrukh Khan, who sacrifices his love for Preity Zinta due to his illness
(PHOTOS) Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty inspired saree styles
Tina Ambani Birthday: Know about her love story with Anil Ambani
Tina Ambani: Know about former actress' films, relationships, family
(PHOTOS) Inside Sara Ali Khan's lavish Mumbai house