7 Celebrity Couples Became Parents in 2024

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome a baby girl

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone became parents for the first time on September 8th. Deepika Padukone gave birth to a baby girl.

2. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first bundle of joy this year. Richa Chadha gave birth to a baby girl on July 16th.

3. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan became a father for the first time on June 3rd this year. His wife Natasha Dalal gave birth to a baby girl.

4. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

On May 20, 2024, actress Yami Gautam and her filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar became parents for the first time. Yami gave birth to a son, whom they named Vedavid.

5. Aditi Prabhudeva becomes a mother

Kannada actress Aditi Prabhudeva and her husband Yashas Patla became parents for the first time this year. Aditi gave birth to a daughter on April 9th.

6. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome their second child

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, already parents to daughter Vamika, became parents for second time this year. Anushka Sharma gave birth to a son on Feb 20th, whom they named Akay.

7. Vikrant Massey

'12th Fail' actor Vikrant Massey became a father for the first time on February 7th this year. His wife Sheetal Thakur gave birth to a son, whom the couple named Vardhan.

