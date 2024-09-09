Entertainment
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone became parents for the first time on September 8th. Deepika Padukone gave birth to a baby girl.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first bundle of joy this year. Richa Chadha gave birth to a baby girl on July 16th.
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan became a father for the first time on June 3rd this year. His wife Natasha Dalal gave birth to a baby girl.
On May 20, 2024, actress Yami Gautam and her filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar became parents for the first time. Yami gave birth to a son, whom they named Vedavid.
Kannada actress Aditi Prabhudeva and her husband Yashas Patla became parents for the first time this year. Aditi gave birth to a daughter on April 9th.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, already parents to daughter Vamika, became parents for second time this year. Anushka Sharma gave birth to a son on Feb 20th, whom they named Akay.
'12th Fail' actor Vikrant Massey became a father for the first time on February 7th this year. His wife Sheetal Thakur gave birth to a son, whom the couple named Vardhan.