Entertainment
Akshay Kumar, born on September 9, 1967, has turned 57. Despite lacking a film background, his hard work has earned him immense wealth.
According to media reports, Akshay Kumar has assets worth about 2500-3000 crores, which is apparently the result of his hard work.
According to the paycheck report, Akshay Kumar earns an average of 1.18 crores per day, 5.91 crores per week, 25.62 crores per month and 307.5 crores per year.
In 2023, Akshay Kumar was a guest on Aaj Tak's show 'Seedhi Baat'. During this, host Sudhir Chaudhary talked about the tax paid by Akshay Kumar.
Sudhir Chaudhary revealed Akshay Kumar paid 625 crores in income tax and 200 crores in GST and service tax over 5 years, totaling 825 crores.
Akshay Kumar spends a lot of money on charity. He had donated 25 crores to PM Care Fund, 2 crores for Police Welfare and 3 crores to BMC during Covid.
Akshay Kumar donated 50 lakhs to the Artist Association and 15 lakhs for a heart transplant. By February 2023, his total donations exceeded 125 crores.
It is said that Akshay got 60 crore rupees for his last film 'Selfie'. His fee ranges from 60-145 crores. He also shares profits in his banner Cape of Good Films.
After films, the second biggest source of Akshay Kumar's earnings is brand endorsements. According to reports, he charges around Rs 6 crore per brand for this.
Akshay Kumar lives in a 60-crore sea-facing duplex in Juhu. He also owns a 7.8-crore apartment in Khar and a 5-crore villa in Goa.
Akshay Kumar owns a 260-crore private jet, a Rolls Royce Phantom VII worth up to 10.5 crores, a Bentley Continental GT, and various luxury cars.