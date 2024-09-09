Entertainment

Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone: B'wood Stars who married overseas

John Abraham & Priya Runchal

John Abraham and Priya Runchal had a private wedding in Los Angeles in 2014, keeping their marriage out of the public eye.

 

Preity Zinta & Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough exchanged vows in a discreet Los Angeles ceremony on February 28, 2015, attended by close friends.

 

Rani Mukerji & Aditya Chopra

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's intimate wedding took place in Italy on April 21, 2015, with only family and friends present.

Madhuri Dixit & Dr. Sriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit married Dr. Sriram Nene on October 17, 1999, in the U.S., later celebrating with a grand event in India.


 

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's lavish wedding on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy, reportedly cost 77 crores.

 

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's secretive wedding on December 11, 2017, in Tuscany, Italy, was a fairy-tale affair.

