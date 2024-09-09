Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone: B'wood Stars who married overseas

Entertainment
John Abraham and Priya Runchal had a private wedding in Los Angeles in 2014, keeping their marriage out of the public eye.
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough exchanged vows in a discreet Los Angeles ceremony on February 28, 2015, attended by close friends.
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's intimate wedding took place in Italy on April 21, 2015, with only family and friends present.
Madhuri Dixit married Dr. Sriram Nene on October 17, 1999, in the U.S., later celebrating with a grand event in India.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's lavish wedding on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy, reportedly cost 77 crores.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's secretive wedding on December 11, 2017, in Tuscany, Italy, was a fairy-tale affair.