Masala Dosa to Rawa-7 Dosa recipes to make at home

Entertainment
Make different varieties of Dosa with a single dosa batter. Here are 7 easy to make Dosa dishes to enjoy cooking and eating at home
Paneer chilli works well since it integrates nicely with the Dosa's outer layer. And now you have the means to repurpose yesterday night's meal and a great breakfast spread.
By including spinach leaves in your Dosa, you may add a lot of health to your meal. A spinach dosa is excellent served with curd or coconut chutney.
The Masala dosa recipe is simple and delicious, and your supper meal is planned for today. Traditional dosa stuffed with potato fry and served with your favourite chutneys.
Rava dosa batter is as thin as water and cooks in half the time of a traditional dosa. Rava, also known as semolina, and rice flour are the main ingredients in this dish.
Because quinoa has more starch than rice, it should be soaked overnight and rinsed often. Add ginger, salt, and chillies to the batter to improve the flavour.
Simple podi dosa cooked with podi chutney and ghee. You may use any Podi recipe you like. My version included roasted Chana dal, dried coconut, red chilli, cumin, garlic, and salt.
Egg Dosa, also known as Mutta Dosa, is a famous South Indian dish, particularly in Kerala and Karnataka. Break an egg and evenly distribute it throughout the Dosa and enjoy.