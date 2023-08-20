Entertainment

Naruto to One Piece-7 anime series to watch for free on YouTube

Here are seven anime series that have been available on YouTube for free viewing:

"Hunter x Hunter" (Early Episodes)

Follow a young boy's journey to become a legendary Hunter, a title reserved for individuals who excel in various fields.
 

"Attack on Titan" (Season 1)

Humanity fights for survival against gigantic humanoid creatures known as Titans in this intense action series.
 

"Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood" (Early Episodes)

This series follows two brothers who use alchemy to find the Philosopher's Stone and restore their bodies after a failed alchemical experiment.
 

"Death Note"

This psychological thriller follows a high school student who gains the power to kill anyone by writing their name in a supernatural notebook.
 

"Tokyo Ghoul" (Season 1)

Explore the dark and supernatural world of ghouls, creatures that must consume human flesh to survive, through the eyes of a college student who becomes one.
 

"Naruto"

Follow the journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with dreams of becoming the strongest ninja and earning the title of Hokage.
 

"One Piece" (Early Episodes)

Join Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of pirates as they search for the ultimate treasure, One Piece, in this long-running adventure series.
 

