Inception to Dark: 7 best sci-fi thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime

Want to binge-watch some excellent mind-boggling science fiction thrillers across platforms? Check out these 7 best thrillers from this genre on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar. 

Nope on Amazon Prime

Those in charge of a horse ranch in California come across a mystical force of energy that impacts both humans and animals. 

Everything Everywhere All at Once on Bookmyshow

A middle-aged Chinese immigrant is drawn into a crazy adventure where she is the only one who can save existence.

Dark on Netflix

A small German town's wicked past, as well as the parallel lifestyles and strained relationships among four families, are revealed when two children go missing in the community.

Prey on Disney Plus Hotstar

A skilled Comanche warrior defends her tribe from an advanced alien predator that enjoys and takes pride in killing people.

The Mandalorian on Disney Plus Hotstar

A lone gunfighter travels through the far regions of the lawless galaxy after the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Inception on Netflix

This grappling science fiction thriller is about Cobb, who steals information from his targets by entering their dreams. 

M3GAN on Amazon Prime

A living example of artificial intelligence, M3GAN is a lifelike doll that has been designed to be both a parent's and child's best friend.

