7 best action-hero roles of Shah Rukh Khan before 'Jawan'

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan, the 'King of Bollywood', has portrayed numerous memorable action roles throughout his career.
SRK's portrayal of a cunning and ruthless underworld kingpin in this remake of the classic film showcased his versatility as an actor.
This role marked his early success as an anti-hero seeking revenge, revealing his ability to blend intensity and charisma seamlessly.
Khan played a dual role, that of a video game villain and his real-world counterpart, in this sci-fi superhero film, impressing with his action sequences.
A modern take on a classic action-romance, SRK's role as a reformed gangster displayed his flair for mixing drama and action.
This action-comedy had SRK as an army officer on a mission, allowing him to showcase his lighthearted action-hero persona.
In a heist-comedy film, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed a mastermind assembling a team for a grand robbery, highlighting his energetic and dynamic action sequences.
He plays the role of a RAW agent who is on a mission to stop a ruthless mercenary from mounting an apocalyptic attack against India.