Here are 6 best crime thrillers on Netflix to binge watch

Check out top ten chilling crime documentaries this week on Netflix with friends and family as we bring to you a specially curated list of six such films.

Indian Predator: The Diary Of A Serial Killer

After a suspect in the murder of a journalist is identified, the case is declared closed—until a hidden diary reveals 13 additional victims and suggests possible cannibalism.

Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom

A vicious predator was lynched in a courtroom in 2004. discovering the tale of the people he terrorised and their deadly retaliation.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

An investigation into the facts and speculations related to the deaths of 11 family members from Delhi.

Crime Stories: India Detectives

Four major crime investigations are being followed by cameras that provide a look inside the police department in Bengaluru while they are at work.

Wild Wild Country

Ranchers in the area are in fierce dispute when a controversial guru constructs a utopian city there. 

The Tinder Swindler

In an effort to find him and recoup the millions of dollars that were taken from them, a group of ladies who fell prey to a scammer using a dating app band together.

