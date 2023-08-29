Here are 6 best crime thrillers on Netflix to binge watch

Entertainment
Check out top ten chilling crime documentaries this week on Netflix with friends and family as we bring to you a specially curated list of six such films.
After a suspect in the murder of a journalist is identified, the case is declared closed—until a hidden diary reveals 13 additional victims and suggests possible cannibalism.
A vicious predator was lynched in a courtroom in 2004. discovering the tale of the people he terrorised and their deadly retaliation.
An investigation into the facts and speculations related to the deaths of 11 family members from Delhi.
Four major crime investigations are being followed by cameras that provide a look inside the police department in Bengaluru while they are at work.
Ranchers in the area are in fierce dispute when a controversial guru constructs a utopian city there.
In an effort to find him and recoup the millions of dollars that were taken from them, a group of ladies who fell prey to a scammer using a dating app band together.