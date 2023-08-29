Entertainment

The Marvels: 5 interesting facts for fans to know

This Diwali, Marvel Studios presents 'The Marvels', uniting Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Ms. Marvel for an electrifying cosmic journey.

Goose The Flerken Cat is back

Goose the Flerken will be back for 'The Marvels', portrayed by two cats: Nemo for action and Tango for expression. Trainer Jo Vaughan directs their roles.

Iman Vellani's first feature film

Iman Vellani, beloved for her 'Ms. Marvel' debut, joins Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris in her first feature film. Fans eagerly anticipate her charming presence onscreen.

Monica Rambeau

Lauded as the trio's "middle sister," the director portrayed Monica's role as the crucial link, describing her sisterly nature as the binding force between the other two.

Nia DaCosta

Nia DaCosta becomes the youngest Marvel director. She envisioned 'The Marvels' as a trio and pioneered the female-ensemble superhero film.

Nick Fury

Samuel L. Jackson debuted as Nick Fury in 'Iron Man'. Adored by fans, his 15-year journey includes 33 appearances in Marvel films and shows, with 'The Marvels' up next.

