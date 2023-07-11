From Alia Bhatt to Tabu: Actresses who played Bengali roles on screen

Entertainment
Noted Hindi celebrities such have depicted Bengali characters in their films time and again. Let's check out the 8 most famous Hindi film actresses who played such roles:
Padukone plays the role of an independent Bengali woman who lives with her father and takes care of him. The actresses look in the film was perfect and resembled a classic Bengali.
Bipasha Basu plays the role of a Bengali woman named Radhika who marries a famous poet Indranil Mitra, and finds out that her husband is forever lost in his poetry of words.
In this film by Mira Nair, Tabu plays the role of a Bengali woman Ashima who marries Ashoke and tries to adjust to life in America after the wedding.
In the film, which is an adaptation of a hit Bengali romantic novel titled 'Devdaas', Aishwarya donned the role of Parvati ("Paro") Chaudhary effortlessly.
After making her mark in the South-film industry, D'Cruz played the role of a Bengali woman named Shruti Ghosh in the film 'Barfi'.
She played the role of a carbaret dancer in the film, 'Gunday', where she exhuberated the Bengali spirit like nobody else.
In her debut movie 'Parineeta', Balan played a classic Bengali woman named Lalita, who falls in love with a rich man named Shekhar.
In her upcoming movie, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', Bhatt plays the role of a smart and independent Bengali woman named Rani. She simply slays in her sarees and nosepin.