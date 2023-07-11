Entertainment

From Alia Bhatt to Tabu: Actresses who played Bengali roles on screen

Noted Hindi celebrities such have depicted Bengali characters in their films time and again. Let's check out the 8 most famous Hindi film actresses who played such roles:

Image credits: Instagram

Deepika Padukone in Piku

Padukone plays the role of an independent Bengali woman who lives with her father and takes care of him. The actresses look in the film was perfect and resembled a classic Bengali.

Image credits: Instagram

Bipasha Basu in Shob Choritro Kalponik

Bipasha Basu plays the role of a Bengali woman named Radhika who marries a famous poet Indranil Mitra, and finds out that her husband is forever lost in his poetry of words. 

Image credits: Instagram

Tabu in Namesake

In this film by Mira Nair, Tabu plays the role of a Bengali woman Ashima who marries Ashoke and tries to adjust to life in America after the wedding.

Image credits: Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Devdaas

In the film, which is an adaptation of a hit Bengali romantic novel titled 'Devdaas', Aishwarya donned the role of Parvati ("Paro") Chaudhary effortlessly.

Image credits: Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz in Barfi

After making her mark in the South-film industry, D'Cruz played the role of a Bengali woman named Shruti Ghosh in the film 'Barfi'.

Image credits: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra in Gunday

She played the role of a carbaret dancer in the film, 'Gunday', where she exhuberated the Bengali spirit like nobody else.

Image credits: Instagram

Vidya Balan in Parineeta

In her debut movie 'Parineeta', Balan played a classic Bengali woman named Lalita, who falls in love with a rich man named Shekhar. 

Image credits: Instagram

Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

In her upcoming movie, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', Bhatt plays the role of a smart and independent Bengali woman named Rani. She simply slays in her sarees and nosepin. 

Image credits: Instagram
