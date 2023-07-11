Entertainment

Taylor Swift to Ben Affleck - 7 celebrities who are cat lovers

These celebrities not only excel in their respective fields but also share a common bond in their love for cats.

Image credits: Instagram

Taylor Swift

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is a well-known cat lover. Her cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button, have often made appearances on her social media.

Image credits: Instagram

Ian Somerhalder

Known for his role in 'The Vampire Diaries', he frequently posts about his love for cats and is involved in various charitable initiatives to support feline rescue and adoption.

Image credits: Instagram

Kaley Cuoco

The "Big Bang Theory" star has a soft spot for cats and has multiple feline companions. She often shares adorable pictures and videos of her cats on social media.

Image credits: Instagram

Katy Perry

The pop superstar is not only known for her catchy songs but also for her love of cats. She has even featured her cats, Kitty Purry and Nugget, in her music videos.

Image credits: Instagram

Ricky Gervais

The British comedian and actor is a vocal advocate for animal rights. He is a cat lover and often shares his affection for his pet cats on social media.

Image credits: Instagram

Martha Stewart

The lifestyle mogul has a fondness for felines and has several cats as part of her household. She has even published books featuring her beloved cats and provides tips on cat care.

Image credits: Instagram

Ben Affleck

The Batman actor has expressed his love for cats on multiple occasions. He has been seen with his cats in public and has shared photos of them on social media.

Image credits: Instagram
