Taylor Swift to Ben Affleck - 7 celebrities who are cat lovers

Entertainment
These celebrities not only excel in their respective fields but also share a common bond in their love for cats.
The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is a well-known cat lover. Her cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button, have often made appearances on her social media.
Known for his role in 'The Vampire Diaries', he frequently posts about his love for cats and is involved in various charitable initiatives to support feline rescue and adoption.
The "Big Bang Theory" star has a soft spot for cats and has multiple feline companions. She often shares adorable pictures and videos of her cats on social media.
The pop superstar is not only known for her catchy songs but also for her love of cats. She has even featured her cats, Kitty Purry and Nugget, in her music videos.
The British comedian and actor is a vocal advocate for animal rights. He is a cat lover and often shares his affection for his pet cats on social media.
The lifestyle mogul has a fondness for felines and has several cats as part of her household. She has even published books featuring her beloved cats and provides tips on cat care.
The Batman actor has expressed his love for cats on multiple occasions. He has been seen with his cats in public and has shared photos of them on social media.