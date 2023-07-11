Entertainment
This week sees some thriller to comedy OTTs releases, both movies and series. Know what to look out for.
Set in the same universe as Sandra Bullock starring ‘Bird Box’, this Spanish counter part will release on July 14 on Netflix.
The Malayalam movie is about a girl who suffers from panic disorder and fear of the dark. It will come to Disney+ Hotstar on July 11.
The mystery drama series revolves around an NRI, who gets killed in the Punjab countryside. Streaming on Netflix from July 15.
The Telugu series focuses on a community called Maya Bazaar, the lives of who’s the residents take a turn as their houses will be demolished. Coming to ZEE5 on July 14.
This K-drama is about the romance of a rich heir and a hardworking employee. Coming to Netflix on July 13.
Set in the mid-90s period in Delhi, the series follows a housewife Shiri, who decides to fulfil her dream of becoming a magician. Comes to Jio Cinema on July 14.
The romantic comedy-drama series revolves around a group of friends who prepare to step into the real world. Streaming on SonyLIV from July 14.
Starring Kajol, this legal drama series revolves around a housewife, who decides to return to being a lawyer. Coming to Disney+ Hotstar on July 14.