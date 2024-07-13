Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Rajnikanth to Surya attend

Entertainment
Anant Ambani got married to the love of his life Radhika Merchant last night. South superstars from Rajnikanth to Nayanthara attended the wedding. Let's check out their pictures
Telugu actor Rana Daggubati attended the wedding with wife
Venkatesh attended Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding in an ivory hued sherwaani
'Jawan' director Atlee attended Ambani wedding with Priya
South actress Nayanthara attended Ambani wedding with husband Vignesh Shivan
Actor Suriya attended Anant Ambani's wedding with Jyothika
Ram Charan attended Anant Ambani's wedding with wife Upasana Kamineni
Telugu star Mahesh Babu attended Anant Ambani's wedding with wife Namrata Sirodkar and daughter
Superstar Rajnikanth attended the wedding of Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant along with his whole family. He was also seen dancing at the baarat