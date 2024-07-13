Entertainment

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Rajnikanth to Surya attend

Anant Ambani got married to the love of his life Radhika Merchant last night. South superstars from Rajnikanth to Nayanthara attended the wedding. Let's check out their pictures

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Rana Daggubati with wife

Telugu actor Rana Daggubati attended the wedding with wife

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Daggubati Venkatesh

Venkatesh attended Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's wedding in an ivory hued sherwaani

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Atlee, Priya

'Jawan' director Atlee attended Ambani wedding with Priya

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Nayanthara with husband Vignesh

South actress Nayanthara attended Ambani wedding with husband Vignesh Shivan

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Suriya with wife Jyothika

Actor Suriya attended Anant Ambani's wedding with Jyothika

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ram Charan with wife

Ram Charan attended Anant Ambani's wedding with wife Upasana Kamineni

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar

Telugu star Mahesh Babu attended Anant Ambani's wedding with wife Namrata Sirodkar and daughter

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Rajnikanth

Superstar Rajnikanth attended the wedding of Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant along with his whole family. He was also seen dancing at the baarat

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
