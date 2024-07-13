Entertainment

Karnataka: Gokarna to Murudeshwar-7 beaches to visit during monsoon

Here are seven of Karnataka's top beaches to visit during the monsoon.

Image credits: Getty

Gokarna Beach

Gokarna's Om Beach, Kudle Beach, and Half Moon Beach are known for their tranquilly and lower monsoon crowds.

Image credits: Getty

Karwar Beach

Located near the Karnataka-Goa border, Karwar Beach is known for its tranquil waters and scenic beauty, making it a peaceful retreat during the monsoon.

Image credits: Pixabay

Murudeshwar Beach

Famous for its towering statue of Lord Shiva, Murudeshwar Beach offers a picturesque setting with golden sands and clear waters, ideal for a monsoon visit.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Ullal Beach

Near Mangalore, Ullal Beach is known for its serene atmosphere and stunning sunsets, making it a perfect getaway during the monsoon season.

Image credits: our own

Malpe Beach

Situated near Udupi, Malpe Beach is known for its pristine beauty, water sports activities, and peaceful surroundings, ideal for a monsoon escape.

Image credits: Pixabay

Maravanthe Beach

Maravanthe Beach has a stunning view of the Arabian Sea and the Souparnika River and calm seas during the monsoon.

Image credits: Getty

Kaup Beach

Near Udupi, Kaup Beach is known for its lighthouse, stunning views of the coastline, and tranquil atmosphere, making it a delightful spot to visit during the monsoon.

Image credits: our own
