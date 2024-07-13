Karnataka: Gokarna to Murudeshwar-7 beaches to visit during monsoon

Entertainment
Here are seven of Karnataka's top beaches to visit during the monsoon.
Gokarna's Om Beach, Kudle Beach, and Half Moon Beach are known for their tranquilly and lower monsoon crowds.
Located near the Karnataka-Goa border, Karwar Beach is known for its tranquil waters and scenic beauty, making it a peaceful retreat during the monsoon.
Famous for its towering statue of Lord Shiva, Murudeshwar Beach offers a picturesque setting with golden sands and clear waters, ideal for a monsoon visit.
Near Mangalore, Ullal Beach is known for its serene atmosphere and stunning sunsets, making it a perfect getaway during the monsoon season.
Situated near Udupi, Malpe Beach is known for its pristine beauty, water sports activities, and peaceful surroundings, ideal for a monsoon escape.
Maravanthe Beach has a stunning view of the Arabian Sea and the Souparnika River and calm seas during the monsoon.
Near Udupi, Kaup Beach is known for its lighthouse, stunning views of the coastline, and tranquil atmosphere, making it a delightful spot to visit during the monsoon.