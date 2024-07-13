Entertainment

Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: MS Dhoni to Gautam Gambhir attended

Cricketers from Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Gautam Gambhir attended the much awaited marriage of Anant Ambani, Radhika. Let's check out their pictures

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shakshi and Ziva

Ex-Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni attended the marriage of Radhika, Anant with wife Shakshi and daughter Ziva

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Gautam Gambhir, Natasha Jain

Gautam Gambhir attended the celebration with wife Natasha Jain

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana

Indian ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah attended the marriage with wife Sanjana Ganesan

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Parthiv Patel with wife

Parthiv Patel attended the wedding with wife Avni Zaveri. He wore a bight red sherwaani

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

MS Dhoni

This was MS Dhoni's second look for the night

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty

Indian cricketer KL Rahul attended the celebration with wife Athiya Shetty wearing complimentary ivory coloured outfits

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Suryakumar Yadav with wife

Suryakumar Yadav attended the wedding with wife Devisha Shetty

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Chahal with wife

Yuzvendra Chahal attended the wedding with his wife Dhanashree Verma

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Ajinkya Rahane with wife Radhika Dhopavkar

Ajinkya Rahane attended the wedding with wife Radhika Dhopavkar

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Sheyash Iyer

Indian cricketer Shreyash Iyer attended the wedding in a pastel mint floral sherwaani

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya attended the wedding of Anant Ambani in a peach pastel outfit. His videos of dancing at the Baraat went viral

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kisan

Hardik Pandya posed along with brother Kunal Pandya and sister-in-law. Ishan Kisan also posed alongside them

Image credits: Varinder Chawla

Krishnamachari Srikkanth along with wife

Yesteryear cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth attended the wedding with wife Vidya Srikanth

Image credits: Varinder Chawla
