Anant Ambani, Radhika Wedding: MS Dhoni to Gautam Gambhir attended

Entertainment
Cricketers from Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Gautam Gambhir attended the much awaited marriage of Anant Ambani, Radhika. Let's check out their pictures
Ex-Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni attended the marriage of Radhika, Anant with wife Shakshi and daughter Ziva
Gautam Gambhir attended the celebration with wife Natasha Jain
Indian ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah attended the marriage with wife Sanjana Ganesan
Parthiv Patel attended the wedding with wife Avni Zaveri. He wore a bight red sherwaani
This was MS Dhoni's second look for the night
Indian cricketer KL Rahul attended the celebration with wife Athiya Shetty wearing complimentary ivory coloured outfits
Suryakumar Yadav attended the wedding with wife Devisha Shetty
Yuzvendra Chahal attended the wedding with his wife Dhanashree Verma
Ajinkya Rahane attended the wedding with wife Radhika Dhopavkar
Indian cricketer Shreyash Iyer attended the wedding in a pastel mint floral sherwaani
Hardik Pandya attended the wedding of Anant Ambani in a peach pastel outfit. His videos of dancing at the Baraat went viral
Hardik Pandya posed along with brother Kunal Pandya and sister-in-law. Ishan Kisan also posed alongside them
Yesteryear cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth attended the wedding with wife Vidya Srikanth