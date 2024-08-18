Entertainment

Mohanlal Net Worth: Know his salary, properties, cars and more

A producer, actor, playback singer, and director, Mohanlal is versatile. He has worked in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam and has appeared in almost 400 films.

The Indian government awarded Mohanlal a Padma Shri in 2001. He won Padma Bhushan 2019. Check out his net worth, automobile collection, income, and more.

Mohanlal has established himself. Many debate his wealth. A report suggests that, as per 2024 data, Mohanlal's net worth is estimated to be Rs 376 crore, an amazing amount.

As a famous actor, Mohanlal must command a premium fee to act. According to sources, Mohanlal charges Rs 8–17 crore every film.

Mohanlal has an apartment in Burj Khalifa, the highest skyscraper, and fancy watches and automobiles in addition to his exorbitant charges.

The actor also earns an estimated Rs 18 crore for hosting a reality game show in Malayalam. He charges between Rs 8 and Rs 17 crore for a film.

Luxury things are popular among celebrities because they can afford them. Industry insiders know Mohanlal has fancy automobiles.
 

Mohanlal acquired a Rs. 5 crore Range Rover last year. He also has a Vellfire for Rs 90 lakh, a Mercedes Benz GL350 worth Rs 78 lakh, and a Land Cruiser worth Rs 1.36 crore

