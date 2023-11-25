Entertainment

Naga Chaitanya’s 'Dhootha' trailer: 5 scenes that grabbed attention

'Dhootha' trailer

The supernatural suspense thriller stars Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, with Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shanker, and Prachi Desai playing crucial roles. 

A Sherlockian detective

Parvathy Thiruvothu plays the role of a dedicated cop and is tasked with solving the riddle and apprehending the perpetrator responsible for these unfathomable tragedies. 

Naga Chaitanya's role as a journalist

Not only is Naga Chaitanya making his streaming debut with 'Dhootha', but he will also don the hat of a journalist for the first time. 

Unusual crime scene

Crime scenes allow viewers to play detective, noticing little clues that can make them feel as if they are a part of the investigation. 

The scribbled curses

While looking for a black hole, Naga Chaitanya comes across newspaper clues while the predictions and accidents continue to pursue him and everyone he knows or loves.

Naga Chaitanya's bloodied appearance

Naga Chaitanya's injured face in the compelling trailer raises even more questions than answers, leaving so much to the audience's imagination.  

