GQ Men of the year 2023: Karan Johar at his fashionable best

Karan Johar's green Valentino statement jacket is on point along with the black Gucci tie! Let's check out his pictures
In this green Valentino jacket, KJo was a sight to behold. His fashion game was on point!
Karan exuded confidence as he walked down the red carpet with Alia Bhatt
Amongst this Valentino ensemble, the black Gucci bee motifed tie stands out and gives the whole look a further upliftment
This black flared trousers is also from Valentino
Karan won his first 'Director of the Year' award at the event for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'
We are loving the wardrobe change that has happened off late for him! He is really upping his style game
His 'Koffee With Karan' suits are also sight to behold this season!