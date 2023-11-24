7 movies and TV shows to watch this wedding season

Entertainment
In this unique show, every Indian bride has the opportunity to transform into a runway model, guided by the renowned designer, Sabyasachi. It's on Jio Cinema.
"Indian Matchmaking" is a reality television series that was released on Netflix in July 2020. It portrays traditional matchmaking practices in India.
"The Big Day" is a Netflix series that features Indian weddings. The show provides a behind-the-scenes look at the extravagant and opulent weddings in India.
Available on Amazon Prime the series follows the lives of two wedding planners, Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra, as they navigate the complex world of high-profile weddings in Delhi.
It follows the story of Bittoo Sharma and Shruti Kakkar, who start a wedding planning business together. The film explores the challenges they face in their professional lives
Mere Brother Ki Dulhan is a bollywood romantic comedy. It revolves around a quirky love triangle and the chaos that ensues during wedding preparations.
Tanu Weds Manu is a romantic comedy. It follows the love story of Tanu, a free-spirited girl, and Manu, a calm NRI doctor, navigating cultural clashes and emotional twists.