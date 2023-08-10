Entertainment

'Her Private Life' to 'Business Proposal': 7 office romance K-dramas

These K-dramas beautifully blend workplace dynamics and romance, offering compelling stories of love blossoming amidst professional challenges.

Her Private Life

A fangirl's secret life clashes with her professional role, leading to a sweet romance with her boss.

King the Land

In the midst of a heated inheritance battle, a charismatic heir finds himself in conflict with his diligent employee, whose captivating smile he finds utterly infuriating.

Romance Is a Bonus Book

A heartwarming tale of second chances as a divorced woman reenters the workforce and sparks romance at a publishing company.

My ID is Gangnam Beauty

This drama follows a girl's journey of self-acceptance and love while navigating university life and office dynamics.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

A romantic comedy revolving around a narcissistic vice president and his talented secretary, filled with humor and heart.

Touch Your Heart

This lighthearted drama portrays the relationship between a top actress and a lawyer, emphasizing love in a legal setting.

Business Proposal

Under the guise of her friend, Ha-ri attends a blind date to deter her friend's potential match. However, she realizes he's her own CEO, leading to a surprising proposition.

