'Her Private Life' to 'Business Proposal': 7 office romance K-dramas

These K-dramas beautifully blend workplace dynamics and romance, offering compelling stories of love blossoming amidst professional challenges.
A fangirl's secret life clashes with her professional role, leading to a sweet romance with her boss.
In the midst of a heated inheritance battle, a charismatic heir finds himself in conflict with his diligent employee, whose captivating smile he finds utterly infuriating.
A heartwarming tale of second chances as a divorced woman reenters the workforce and sparks romance at a publishing company.
This drama follows a girl's journey of self-acceptance and love while navigating university life and office dynamics.
A romantic comedy revolving around a narcissistic vice president and his talented secretary, filled with humor and heart.
This lighthearted drama portrays the relationship between a top actress and a lawyer, emphasizing love in a legal setting.
Under the guise of her friend, Ha-ri attends a blind date to deter her friend's potential match. However, she realizes he's her own CEO, leading to a surprising proposition.